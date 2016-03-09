Home
  Miami Dolphins 2018 Schedule & Scores
    | Home | News Wire | Roster | Depth Chart | Schedule | Links |  
         
All times are Eastern (EST/EDT) and home games are in caps.
All pre-season games will be available on a delayed basis on NFL TV.
 
Pre-Season
Record: 0-0
DAYDATEOPPONENTTIME/
SCORE		TVNOTES
FriAug 17at Carolina Panthers 7:30local 
SatAug 25BALTIMORE RAVENS 7:00local 
ThuAug 30at Atlanta Falcons 7:00local 
 
 
Regular Season
Standings at NFL.com
Record: 0-0 (Div. Record 0-0 )
DAYDATEOPPONENTTIME/
SCORE		 TVNOTES
SunSep 9TENNESSEE TITANS 1:00FOX 
SunSep 16at New York Jets 1:00CBS 
SunSep 23OAKLAND RAIDERS 1:00CBS 
SunSep 30at New England Patriots 1:00CBS 
SunOct 7at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00CBS 
SunOct 14CHICAGO BEARS 1:00FOX 
SunOct 21DETROIT LIONS 1:00FOX 
ThuOct 25at Houston Texans 8:20CBSThu Night
SunNov 4NEW YORK JETS 1:00CBS 
SunNov 11at Green Bay Packers 1:00CBS 
SunNov 18 * * Bye Week * *
SunNov 25at Indianapolis Colts 1:00CBS
SunDec 2BUFFALO BILLS 1:00CBS 
SunDec 9NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 1:00CBS
SunDec 16at Minnesota Vikings 1:00CBS 
SunDec 23JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 1:00CBS 
SunDec 30at Buffalo Bills 1:00CBS 

 
 
      
   
