Miami Dolphins 2018 Schedule & Scores
All times are Eastern (EST/EDT) and home games are in caps.
All pre-season games will be available on a delayed basis on
NFL TV
.
Pre-Season
Record: 0-0
DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME/
SCORE
TV
NOTES
Fri
Aug 17
at
Carolina Panthers
7:30
local
Sat
Aug 25
BALTIMORE RAVENS
7:00
local
Thu
Aug 30
at
Atlanta Falcons
7:00
local
Regular Season
Standings at NFL.com
Record: 0-0 (Div. Record 0-0 )
DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME/
SCORE
TV
NOTES
Sun
Sep 9
TENNESSEE TITANS
1:00
FOX
Sun
Sep 16
at
New York Jets
1:00
CBS
Sun
Sep 23
OAKLAND RAIDERS
1:00
CBS
Sun
Sep 30
at
New England Patriots
1:00
CBS
Sun
Oct 7
at
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00
CBS
Sun
Oct 14
CHICAGO BEARS
1:00
FOX
Sun
Oct 21
DETROIT LIONS
1:00
FOX
Thu
Oct 25
at
Houston Texans
8:20
CBS
Thu Night
Sun
Nov 4
NEW YORK JETS
1:00
CBS
Sun
Nov 11
at
Green Bay Packers
1:00
CBS
Sun
Nov 18
* * Bye Week * *
Sun
Nov 25
at
Indianapolis Colts
1:00
CBS
Sun
Dec 2
BUFFALO BILLS
1:00
CBS
Sun
Dec 9
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
1:00
CBS
Sun
Dec 16
at
Minnesota Vikings
1:00
CBS
Sun
Dec 23
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
1:00
CBS
Sun
Dec 30
at
Buffalo Bills
1:00
CBS
